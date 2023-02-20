Guitar maestro Selaelo Selota has undying passion for teaching music

Pretoria - Guitar maestro Selaelo Selota has vowed to surprise audiences at his upcoming one-man show titled Tribes of Tomorrow project at Jack Botes Hall In Polokwane this Saturday. The legend, arguably the best living guitarist and composer in the country, said the project aimed to teach up and coming artists to rely on their own talents to make ends meet, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic that ended thousands of careers because artists could not perform.

The legend has earned his innings through being behind the success of the likes of Judith Sephuma, Malatji and many others. He also boasts seven albums under his belt, and is working on the eighth one. Speaking to the Pretoria News, Selota said his passion for teaching “music to music lovers” was unending. “Tribes of Tomorrow is a project I created as a platform to plug up-and- coming musicians into the industry and mentor them to their full potential.”

He said the project started in Sekhukhune and Capricorn districts, and he hoped to stretch it across all provinces in an effort to teach others. “I got seed funding from the National Arts Council under the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, as a way of creating opportunities for other artists after the Covid-19 pandemic destroyed most of the industry. “But Tribes of Tomorrow has legs of its own now, because it is driven from the heart and passion to impact other people. It is more than a social impact programme.”

Selota grew up Limpopo, but he had his last one-man show in Polokwane 17 years ago. “I am doing a concert on my own because that is how I started in the music industry. “It is not easy to be booked when no one knows you. In the beginning of my musical career even before I knew much, I created my own spaces and opportunities. I would go and find venues that could accommodate me and hope on a door deal.

“Then I would create my own poster, using any type of picture that resonates with how I feel about my music and put them on an A3 paper and go in the night to put them on walls, street poles and places closer to the venue. I guess creating my own work has always been part of my life. “I perform, I can teach, I can compose for television, film, or do any other work if I have to. But it has been a good challenge. It gives you freedom and in builds character. In the end, it gives you longevity.” Selota said his fans would be surprised at the performance next Saturday.

“The audience can expect to see and hear performances and music they have never heard before, and also enjoy their favourite songs.” And fans said they could not wait to see the legend perform their favourite songs. Mxolisi Manyane from Tembisa in Gauteng said he was willing to travel all the way to Limpopo to watch Selota. “I’m taking my wife to watch Selota. I hope he brings all his albums so I can buy them there. Selaelo Selota is priceless and so we should support him as long as he lives.”