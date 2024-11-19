Hammanskraal residents will gain access to clean drinking water soon

Some residents in Hammanskraal are one step closer to having access to clean drinking water following the launch of Phase One of the Magalies Klipdrift Package Plant on Saturday. City of Tshwane Deputy Mayor, Eugene Modise said the provision of drinkable water to some residents will be in two weeks after the City was officially handed over the facility by Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina.

The outstanding three phases of the project are expected to be completed by the end of June 2025. Modise said the package plant launch was “a wonderful Christmas present for our residents of Tshwane, in particular Hammanskraal”. “They have given us the first phase which is fully functional and produces quality water which is tested and is ready for consumption for our residents. However, it is going to take almost two weeks and by then our people will be able to get clean running water,” he said.

However, concerns have been raised about the City's preparedness to connect the package plant to the reticulation system. DA spokesperson on utility services, Themba Fosi, criticised the City for delays, emphasising the need for hands-on political leadership to ensure the project's success. He said: “It is clear that Magalies Water has delivered on its side of the agreement, but that the City of Tshwane is not yet ready to connect the package plant to the city's reticulation system. Pipes on the Tshwane system still need to be flushed, and other checks done before water can be turned on.”

He said the city’s plan to deliver on its side of the Klipdrift agreement will require hands-on political leadership. “The project to give Hammanskraal residents clean water in their taps has the potential to restore trust in government. But if the political leadership of the city drops the ball, it could also deepen mistrust,”he said. The plant handover took place following last week’s concerns among residents regarding the brownish water coming from their taps.

However, their concerns were addressed by authorities that explained that dirty water from taps was part of the flushing process that took place from November 10 to 14, 2024 before the formal commissioning of the plant. The Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant's lack of capacity has forced local communities to use contaminated water for decades. Authorities have reassured residents that the recent brownish water was part of the flushing process, essential for removing impurities and ensuring water safety.