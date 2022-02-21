Hawks arrest cops from Crime Intelligence Unit allegedly conducting criminal operations with others

Pretoria - The Hawks last week arrested two police officers from the Crime Intelligence Unit as they allegedly conducted criminal operations with a group of four to six others, who are linked to a series of robberies in Gauteng. The suspects, aged between 27 and 42, were arrested in Pretoria on Saturday on a string of charges that include conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession of a stolen car, and police impersonation.

Their arrest was carried out during a sting operation executed by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime’s Tactical Operations Management Section in concert with SAPS Airwing, the Special Task Force, Tshwane Tactical Response Team, the Gauteng Traffic Police’s Saturation Unit, K9 unit, Tracker Connect, and Badboyz Security. The multi-disciplinary team promptly reacted to information received about a syndicate allegedly linked to a series of armed robberies that was planning an armed robbery in Pretoria. The police said: “The joint law enforcement teams were strategically placed, and a convoy of vehicles with false registrations matching the description were spotted in Hatfield.

“Upon noticing the police presence, the suspected vehicles dispersed in different directions and a chase ensued.“ Two suspects, in a VW Caddy, were stopped and arrested in Silverton on Pretoria Road near a petrol station. Preliminary investigations revealed that the Volkswagen Caddy was reported stolen in Pretoria West in October 2021. Meanwhile, another team followed a Volkswagen GTI Golf 7 that drove at high speed to evade arrest.

When the police tried stopping them on Alwyn Road, Nellmapius, they allegedly shot at the police, who returned fire. A police constable attached to the Gauteng Crime Intelligence Unit was arrested with two other occupants in the vehicle, and was due to appear in court with the suspects. One of the suspects, a civilian wearing a full police uniform, sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital where he is under police guard.

An illegal firearm and ammunition were recovered from the trio and seized for further investigations. Fake Hawks regalia was also seized during their arrest. A woman constable, also from the Crime Intelligence Unit, was later linked to the syndicate and arrested. The Hawks said she was in possession of a Nissan X Trail from Crime Intelligence fitted with a false registration, which was also seized for further investigations. “The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today, and more arrests are imminent as investigations are ongoing.”