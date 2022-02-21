Hawks arrest wife, alleged lover for murder of woman’s police officer husband

Pretoria - A Limpopo woman and her alleged lover have been arrested by Hawk's Serious Organised Crime Investigation members on suspicion of murdering police Warrant Officer Mogokolodi Cleopas Digama. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the 41-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Nebo and her accomplice was arrested at Ga-Mashashane outside Polokwane, all on Friday.

“The prime suspect, aged 41, who was married to the deceased, was arrested at her home in Nebo area by the Hawks assisted by Tactical Response Team members. Her accomplice, who is reported to be her boyfriend, was arrested by the same team at Ga-Mashashane. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased’s wife has a child with her accomplice.” Maluleke said the dead man, who was on his way home from work, was allegedly attacked and killed by heavily armed suspects in one of the spaza shops in Apel. “The suspects reportedly drove off in his vehicle, that was later found burnt in Madibong village near Sekhukhune.

“The matter was immediately referred to the Hawks, and a massive manhunt for the suspects was launched. Through an intelligence-driven investigation by the police, two first suspects, Mpusheng Titos Malata, 31, and Nosky Mabitla, 31, were previously arrested in June and July 2021 respectively.” Malata and Mabitla were denied bail by the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court and will appear again on February 22 in the same court. The deceased’s wife and her accomplice are expected to make their first appearance in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court today to face murder charges.

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Thobeka Jozi, has hailed the team for the arrest and the investigation. He said: “An attack to a police official is an attack to the state. We are going to utilise all the available resources to make sure that those who find pleasure in killing the police are brought to book and dealt with accordingly.” Police killings have been at the peak in the province in recent years, especially by the victims partners.