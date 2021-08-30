Hawks in Limpopo arrest 13 people for tender fraud, corruption

Pretoria - The Hawks in Limpopo arrested 13 suspects from Mokgalakwena Local Municipality who are suspected of tender fraud and corruption in an ongoing investigation. Suspects arrested include former senior municipal officials, company directors and a wife of a municipal official.

The municipality, which has been under administration for the past decade has been marred by financial irregularities, corruption, tender irregularities and political instability that has seen infighting amongst ANC councillors in the municipality. On Monday the corruption investigating team descended on the embattled municipality to effect the arrests. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday Hawks spokesperson, Matimba Maluleke, said during the arrests they seized a BMW one series belonging to one of the arrested official’s girlfriend.

The car is suspected to be a gift. He said: “We have arrested these suspects because they allegedly demanded gratification from service providers and the municipality paid money to service providers for services not rendered amounting to a total of about R15 million between 2017 and 2020.” He vowed that they would be arresting more people as it was an ongoing investigation.

“All arrested suspects will be appearing in court soon,” he said In October last year the Hawks seized a R1.4 million as part of the investigation. Maluleke said the investigating unit was coming for all municipalities under investigation.