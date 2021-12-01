Health boss Sandile Buthelezi cleared of wrongdoing by Special Investigating Unit

Pretoria - Health Department director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi has been cleared of all wrongdoing by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). The Pretoria News previously reported that he had been placed on precautionary suspension for his role in the Digital Vibes saga, and yesterday the department confirmed his reinstatement.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “The Ministry of Health would like to announce the reinstatement of the director-general, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, back to his role as the accounting officer of the National Department of Health with effect from November 29. “This follows the release of the SIU report into the Digital Vibes contract in which a number of officials were implicated, including Buthelezi. “He was placed on precautionary suspension to allow the investigation process to run smoothly, and subsequently underwent a disciplinary hearing process chaired by a retired judge.

“He was cleared of all charges levelled against him at the hearing process, hence his return to the office. “The Ministry of Health would like to wish Buthelezi all the best in fulfilling his duties,” Mohale said. The Digital Vibes saga has been a thorn in the department’s everyday business.

In June, then health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave for his role in the Digital Vibes matter. Mkhize has since resigned as minister and been replaced by Dr Joe Phaahla. Mkhize was accused of allegedly putting pressure on departmental officials to award a controversial R150 million tender to Digital Vibes, a company owned by Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, alleged to be friends of Mkhize and his family. It is also alleged that the company, after being paid by the department for the tender, financed an electrical project at Mkhize’s home and bought a car for Mkhize’s son, Dedani Mkhize.