Health department concerned with comments on menstrual irregularities associated with Covid-19 vaccines

The Department of Health has urged independent organisations to exercise their right to freedom of expression responsibly and to impart information that empowers the country's population to make well-informed health choices during these difficult times. The department came out with the plea following public statements made by individuals and stakeholders including comments made by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) last week regarding the dangers of imposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations on employees and students.

Foster Mohale, the departmental spokesperson, said even though the department respected the freedom of expression of individuals and organisations as enshrined in the Constitution of the country, they remained of the belief that such freedoms should be exercised responsibly. Mohale said the department was concerned that the comments made by organisations as crucial as the CGE on menstrual irregularities associated with Covid-19 vaccines appeared to have been done without consultation with any institutional expert. Furthermore, he added that the comments made had also not considered all available evidence and the substantial benefit associated with vaccinating women of reproductive age and pregnant women.

"The department is in agreement and supports statements released by various organisations in the health sector, including the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) in disputing the facts as presented by the CGE." "Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against severe illness, and immunising women of reproductive age is important as both South African and global data have clearly shown that SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy significantly worsens obstetric and neonatal outcomes, making it imperative that vaccination programmes target young women before and during pregnancy," Mohale said. Mohale further indicated that it was important to emphasise that, the current discussions around vaccine mandates had no bearing on the effectiveness and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, and it was for that reason the national department dismissed any argument against the constitutionally of vaccine mandate based on fallacious and non-scientific evidence.

"The minister is advised by committees of highly qualified scientists and clinicians, including the Ministerial Advisory Committee of Vaccines and National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee whose mandate entails reviewing vaccine safety data and making recommendations on safe vaccine use." "The conclusion by the Commission that ‘many women may not be comfortable taking vaccines, due to possible long-term effects’ is not supported by data and is not based on a risk-benefit analysis." Mohale added that the national department was making the plea for caution to be exercised as such statements could contribute to misinformation and needless vaccine hesitancy in young women and could still contribute to maternal and neonatal deaths.

"So we would like to implore anyone with different views and theories on the effectiveness of vaccines, to back their comments and arguments with scientific evidence, and share data with the government for the benefit of the entire population," he concluded. Last week the commission indicated that it had noted a new study published in the Obstetrics & Gynaecology medical journal, released on January 05 2022, indicating that it had found that vaccines may cause a small change to the menstrual cycle length, but that this change was temporary. It then highlighted its concerns on mandatory vaccines following information of several companies in the corporate and retail sectors that had introduced mandatory vaccinations in their workplaces.

Due to concerns of this trend spreading to other businesses the commission warned that mandatory vaccination did not supersede the country's Constitution and its provisions. "Maintaining public health, reaching herd immunity, and preventing mutating Covid-19 variants are noble acts but should not be achieved by trampling the basic human rights that are enshrined in the Constitution. “When scientists establish a connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and women’s reproductive health, such as menstrual cycles, many women may not be comfortable taking vaccines, due to possible long-term effects. These women’s wish to delay vaccinating should be respected in the context of our country’s human rights commission," said CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi.