Health department launches Ga-Rankuwa Forensic Pathology Service training room

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has officially opened the Ga-Rankuwa Forensic Pathology Service training room. The first of its kind in the township, the room is meant to assist medical students to fulfil their autopsy training within a community-based mortuary facility, where they will interact with professionals at the mortuary.

The project is in collaboration with the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and will train medical doctors, undergraduate doctors and forensic officers, among others. Previously, the teaching and training activities in forensic pathology were conducted at the facilities of the university. Speaking at the official opening on Tuesday, Nkomo-Ralehoko said by combining expertise and resources there could be a cultivation of a new generation of skilled professionals contributing to a field of forensic pathology.

“Inaugurating the Ga-Rankuwa FPS represents our commitment to investing in the future of medical education and the advancement of forensic pathology. “It is a space where theory and practice converge, where students can engage in hands-on learning, simulation exercises, and case studies, preparing them for the challenges they will face in their professional journeys,” she said. She said universities served as a hub of knowledge, research and innovation that is shaping the future of healthcare.

She added that the project stood as evidence of shared commitment to advancing medical education. “Here, aspiring forensic pathologists and medical professionals can develop their skills, gain practical knowledge, and refine their expertise in the field of forensic pathology.” The aim was to empower and equip students with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their careers, where the university played a role in providing the resources and expertise to educate and train aspiring forensic pathologists.

“We recognised the need to adapt and create a more efficient and effective framework that aligns with the evolving landscape of forensic pathology services. “Upon careful review, it was determined that transferring the training to the Ga-Rankuwa Forensic Pathology Service Mortuary Facility would be advantageous for both the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and the Ga-Rankuwa Forensic Pathology Service. “This decision allowed us to optimise resources and create a collaborative environment that benefits both institutions,” she said.

The department, in collaboration with the university, renovated the infrastructure at the Ga-Rankuwa FPS, where a student tutorial room was created from an area that used to be a parking bay. The newly built tutorial room serves as a dedicated space for teaching and training undergraduate medical students. “The tutorial room will play a crucial role in providing a conducive learning environment for our students. It will be utilised for interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical demonstrations, enabling students to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills in forensic pathology.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, bringing the teaching and training activities to the Ga-Rankuwa FPS was not only optimising resources but also fostering a closer integration between academic learning and practical application. The establishment of the Ga-Rankuwa room will eliminate transport at costs for students who have to travel from the Ga-Rankuwa Mortuary to the university. “This newly established room provides a unique opportunity for students to engage with all the professional personnel at the mortuary, gaining invaluable first-hand experience in the field.