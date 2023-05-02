Help at hand for drug addicts, says Tshwane’s health MMC Rina Marx

Pretoria - City of Tshwane MMC for health Rina Marx has appealed to people affected by drug abuse to make use of the services available at the 16 Community Orientated Substance Use Programme sites in the metro for rehabilitation. Marx said the programme was a collaborative initiative between the municipality and University of Pretoria (UP) to fight drug abuse.

“It is through collaborations like this programme that we aim to bring about a city that is free from the burden of the abuse of drugs and substances,” she said. She said recently the City and UP representatives held productive engagements to discuss the initiatives. “Since May 2016, the City has partnered with the University of Pretoria to assist in the development and implementation of a community-based substance use intervention programme,” Marx said.

According to her, the City has been providing a substance abuse response service, in line with the national drug master plan 2019–2024 through an evidence-based community-oriented substance use programme. The programme, she said, was a multi-disciplinary programme which operated through a network of partnerships, both governmental and non-governmental. “The programme delivers a range of services, including demand reduction, treatment, education and rehabilitation. “It involves medical interventions, counselling, social services, HIV/Aids and TB screening, needle exchange programmes, opioid substitution therapy and post-rehabilitation support,” she said.