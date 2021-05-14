Help family find missing Pretoria east man John Rodda

Pretoria - The family of 82-year-old John Rodda, who has been missing for five days, are pleading for anyone with information to help find him.

Rodda, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, never returned home to the Die Wilgers retirement village on Saturday after he allegedly told security he was heading to the local pharmacy for his wife.

Daughter-in-law Michelle Rodda said Rodda was a quiet, well-mannered and non-aggressive man, who had never disappeared before, leaving his family anxious about his well-being.

According to the family, Rodda took out the family car, a white Nissan Tiida sedan, with the registration CZ 25 YN GP, with no identification, credit card, money or cellphone.

She said he was not normally allowed to venture out on his own, as his condition meant that although he remembered things that happened long ago, he would be unable to remember even the smallest details like a phone number.

“He’s never tried to get out of the complex before, and he’s not allowed to drive due to his condition.

“We’re extremely worried about him because he wouldn’t be able to even give people directions as to where to take him, if found. My mother-in-law is inconsolable.”

The family have enlisted the services of private investigator Mike Bolhuis. Anyone with any information is urged to call 061 419 4416 or to email [email protected]

Pretoria News