Helping hand for Winterveldt pupils

TSHWANE Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana yesterday handed over 31 computers and chairs at Winterveldt High School.
The speaker was partnered by Tshwane North College, Telkom Foundation, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the School Governing Body and Eskom.
The partnership saw the handing over of 31 computers and 34 chairs to learners at the school.
This partnership is in line with the speaker’s vision to see many learners in the City of Tshwane being tech-savvy and empowered in the forever-changing world of technology.
“As the Office of the Speaker, our people come first. The learners at Winterveldt High School are part of the generation that will lead this country. It’s important that they are equipped with all the necessary tools to further advance themselves.
“I am pleased that I was able to go back to the school to officially hand over the computers and chairs. A special thanks to all partners who have come on board,” Ndzwanana said.
The school expressed its gratitude and looks forward to the official handover.
“We feel honoured as a school to be blessed with the computers. Without a shadow of a doubt, our learners will benefit from them, and that will make teaching and learning very easy for them,” Acting Principal and Deputy Principal Ubisse Simon Felix said.