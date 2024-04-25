Helping hand for Winterveldt pupils

The speaker was partnered by Tshwane North College, Telkom Foundation, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the School Governing Body and Eskom.

The partnership saw the handing over of 31 computers and 34 chairs to learners at the school.

This partnership is in line with the speaker’s vision to see many learners in the City of Tshwane being tech-savvy and empowered in the forever-changing world of technology.

“As the Office of the Speaker, our people come first. The learners at Winterveldt High School are part of the generation that will lead this country. It’s important that they are equipped with all the necessary tools to further advance themselves.