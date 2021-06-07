Hero cops help deliver baby at police station

Pretoria - Members of the South African Police Service at Roedtan, outside Modimolle in Limpopo, have assisted a distressed young woman to deliver a baby girl inside the police station.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Sergeant Nkang Winner Mogoru and Constable Solomon Kleinboy Mnisi on Sunday successfully assisted the 23-year-old woman after she arrived at the police station, complaining of labour pains.

“The young mother came to the community service centre (of the police station) complaining about labour pains at about 13:30. Constable Mnisi was on duty and he managed to contact Sergeant Mogoru who was on patrol duties, and she quickly rushed back to the station,” said Ngoepe.

He said the duo helped the woman to deliver her baby in the police station’s boardroom.

“The members at the same time summoned an ambulance, which immediately came and transported the newborn baby and her mother to the hospital,” said Ngoepe.

“Sergeant Mogoru indicated that she understands the risks involved in all these incidents but that they are often faced with situations where they have to perform duties beyond the normal SAPS mandate in order to save lives. During all these incidents, she (Mogoru) used her own emergency kit and resources.”

In April, two Mpumalanga police officers were hailed as heroes after they helped a Congolese woman give birth at the entrance of their station in Bethal.

Sergeant Itumeleng Motalane and Constable Tilane Lebitsa were on duty when a community member alerted them to a woman in labour, crying out for help outside the police station. They rushed to the scene and found the 35-year-old woman in the company of her husband and her sister.

“The woman was screaming due to excruciating labour pains. Noticing that she was about to give birth, Motalane, who at that time was joined by Constable Lebitsa, acted as midwives and assisted the woman to deliver her fourth healthy baby boy,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“After the baby was born, the officers took the mother and her baby to Bethal Hospital for medical assessment. They were then admitted at the hospital and the child was declared healthy and strong.”

African News Agency (ANA)