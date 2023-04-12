Hi-tech eye hospital opens in Pretoria after 12 years in the making

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - A hi-tech hospital dedicated to comprehensive eye-care is opening in Pretoria today.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday about the Mpudulle Eye Centre in Suiderberg, CEO Dr Tshegofatso Legodi said she was relieved to see the project, which took almost 12 years, finally coming to light. “This exciting development promises to enhance the quality of life of individuals by promoting and offering good visual health,” she said. Legodi said the day facility would provide services to people who suffered from eye diseases and disorders, and would help them to maintain their vision and quality of life.

Inside the day-ward at Mpudulle Eye Centre. Picture: Jacques Naude / African News Agency (ANA) “Some of the services that patients can expect include screening, diagnosis and management of eye diseases, eye surgery and refractive surgery, as well as a wellness centre focusing on diabetes and hypertension,” she said. Speaking about some of the challenges, Legodi said: “The project required careful planning, from selecting the ideal location to ensuring the hospital has the necessary equipment and personnel. “However, the hospital also created job opportunities for medical professionals, support staff and other workers, contributing to the local community.”

Services will also be extended to surrounding communities to raise awareness of taking better care of eyesight because people tend to take vision for granted. One of the unusual features of the facility is, among others, its commitment to using the latest technology for eye exams/surgeries, cataract evaluations, and glaucoma screenings. “Patients will benefit from advanced diagnostic equipment, including an Optical Coherence Tomography device which produces high-resolution images of the retina that enable early detection of eye conditions, and we will be able to conduct up to about 30 operations a day.