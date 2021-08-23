High electricity bills result of months of under-charging, says Tshwane

Pretoria - Billing estimates, that may have been significantly low, result in disputes when residents finally receive a higher bill from an actual meter reading. City chief of staff Jordan Griffiths said Tshwane did not have a billing crisis – despite some complaints and protests by residents. “Some residents may have been receiving lower bills due to estimates, which left them with a significantly higher bill when the City finally did an actual meter reading.

“A lot of people dispute their bills because, for months, they have received estimates. Maybe their bills were very low, but then the City did an actual reading and the reading may have tripled their bill. “On your Tshwane bill, you can see if a reading was done or if it was an estimate. The bill shows the date of the first reading and the date of the more recent reading – the exact period being corrected. It is true, estimates can cause conflict. That is why we prioritise meter reading to get accurate billing.” Residents, who wanted to avoid conflict, were advised to submit their water and electricity readings online, on the eTshwane platform, processed when their bills were calculated.