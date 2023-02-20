Historic HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi razed to the ground

Pretoria - The historic HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi has been razed to the ground to make way for the building of a state-of-the-art sport precinct. The demolition took place last week despite claims by the DA in Gauteng that it would cost the provincial government at least R84 million to demolish the stadium.

Last year, the party said initial estimated cost of the demolition was R69 751 997. However, the budget estimate submitted by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development as the implementing agent was R84 961 596.71, which includes contract administration, inspection, demolition, site clearing and fencing of the site. The demolition was carried out by the Infrastructure Development Department after a spate of vandalism and the stadium being used for criminal acts, according to spokesperson Castro Ngobese. The iconic HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi has been demolished. He said the demolition was in response to the cries of the community for the stadium to be demolished and a new developmental project to begin.

“The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has earmarked the area to build a state-of-the-art sport precinct. The envisaged precinct will not only change the face of Mamelodi, but will yield much-needed economic spin-offs for local businesses and broader community,” he said. Ngobese said the Gauteng government was responsible for the overall cost of the demolition. “The cost is in line with market-related prices and diligence was done to appoint a credible service provider,” he said. HM Pitje was last used in 2005 and millions were injected into its refurbishment, with little result.

It was originally refurbished as a 2010 Fifa World Cup practice venue, but that never materialised due to non-compliance with occupational safety regulations. In 2001, Mamelodi Sundowns, then owned by Anastasia Tsichlas, indicated they were tired of playing in empty stadiums and were considering buying HM Pitje Stadium, the team’s ancestral home. The call was repeated in 2014 by current Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe, who said the club needed to be closer to the people. A project initiation report was commissioned in 2018, and it was recommended that the facility be condemned and demolished.