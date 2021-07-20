Hobo Homeless Drive founder close to tears after visiting centre for disabled

Pretoria - Generational Hobo Homeless Drive founder Percy Sleash SA was close to tears, after visiting a centre for the disabled, in Soshanguve, for Mandela Day. "The situation is very bad. I was very emotional when I saw the place," he said.

"For me, it's not right for human beings – who cannot do anything for themselves – to live in such conditions," said Sleash SA. The SMU FM breakfast show host and community activist said he was going around looking for disadvantaged places that needed help ahead of Mandela Day on July 18, when he became aware of Xola Disability Centre, in Soshanguve Block JJ. The intention was to donate essential items to them.

"The pandemic has hit all of us hard, so you can imagine what it's like for these kinds of facilities. "The goal was to do something for the less fortunate, in line with both Mandela Day objectives, as well as those of the Generational Hobo Homeless Drive," he said. "We saw that they are really in need of warm clothes and blankets. We donated a couple of bags full of clothes, as well as blankets.

"In addition, we bought food for them that will last them for about a week at least, or two at the most," said Sleash SA. Percy Sleash SA said he initially asked for donations through social media, but the response was very poor. "I then went to our storeroom to see if we still had any time. Luckily, there were some clothes that had previously been donated. The food was donated by Ally Mlazi, leader of Arusha Economic Coalition political party.