Home Affairs ordered to grant refugee status to Rwandan couple

It was a case of David vs Goliath when a Rwandese national and his wife entered the legal arena against the mighty Department of Home Affairs - and won their case. The applicant, only identified as Mr R, turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, after the department refused to grant him and his wife refugee status in South Africa. The couple had to flee Rwanda as their lives were in danger there.

Without even considering their reasons for fleeing to South Africa, Home Affairs officials here simply rejected their reasons for wanting refugee status as being “fraudulent and manifestly unfounded”. Desperate to be legally in South Africa and not having money to appoint lawyers to assist them, Mr R argued his own case before Judge Stanley Nyathi. “And quite satisfactorily I may say,” the judge remarked. Mr R asked the court to review and set aside the decision by the department to refuse them refugee status, alternatively remit the matter back to the department for reconsideration.

He explained to the court that his parents fled Rwanda when the Tutsi dominated kingdom which they were part of, was being abolished in 1959. When the Hutu government collapsed in 1994, Mr R repatriated back from Uganda to his home country. Upon finishing high school, he joined the Rwandan Defence Force -- the government army. He was deployed in the Republican Guard, a division of the Rwanda Defence Force in charge of the security protection of the President of the Republic as well as various other high profile officials.

Mr R said that due to prevailing politics at the time, all members of the Republican Guard Division of Rwanda Defence Force in charge of the security of the President and other top leaders, which he was part of, were told to report if they have a relative among those who are opposing President Paul Kagame. Reporting that you have a relative who fled and opposed President Kagame meant that you will be used in tracing and killing or kidnapping him/her. Not reporting your relative had serious consequences, he explained. In April 2014, Mr R became aware of a plan to kidnap one of the Republican Guard soldiers, called Private Shyaka Alex. Private Shyaka was known to him and as a result, he told him of the plan, and he fled.

A month later Mr R was kidnapped, blindfolded, driven to an unknown location and tortured on suspicion of having alerted Private Shyaka of his impending kidnapping. He told the court that a fellow staff member who could not endure the torture falsely admitted that he was the one who informed Alex that he was about to be kidnapped. After this “confession”, they were released. Due to fear of continued persecution, Mr R went into exile in Uganda where his wife joined him later with their first-born son.

In Uganda he had decided not to ask for asylum as it was not safe to do so. He then bribed someone to get a Ugandan passport first for him and his son and they left for South Africa. He then applied for asylum here. Mr R said during his interview the officer asked him “what he has other than his mere so-called story”. He interpreted this question as asking for a bribe, but said he only had the facts regarding his persecution.

According to him the officer then told him to “go ahead and tell that story that you think is very convincing, we will see where it will lead you to". The interview lasted for eight hours and he was mainly interrogating how he could manage to escape the insurmountable danger that he claims to have been in. He then issued him with an asylum seeker permit, renewable after a month.

But when he had the document renewed, the officer instead gave him another document to sign in which it said his application for refugee status is denied as it is fraudulent. Mr R told the court that the process was procedurally unfair in that after a harsh interview, the officials had failed to investigate the situation in Uganda. He said he did give the official documented information about events concerning the Rwandese Government.

Judge Nyathi said in his view this court is in a good position to make a substitution order because it has all the information before it. The applicant provided facts as well as evidence which include pictures showing his military involvement in Rwanda, education and identity. The judge said it would be a waste of time remitting the matter back to the department. He commented that looking at the tone it used in the papers before this court, the department seems to be highly convinced that the applicant's facts are not true.