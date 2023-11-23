Hope of relief from raw sewage for farmers near Hennops River

The repair of Erasmia pump station is expected to bring about much relief to farmers and residents who have been forced to endure a bad odour from untreated sewage flowing from Sunderland Ridge wastewater treatment works into the Hennops River for two years. The pump station, which is responsible for pumping raw sewage to wastewater treatment works, was reportedly vandalised and its electric cables stolen.

Its poor condition was highlighted in 2021 during the SA Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into water quality at the rivers running through some parts of the City of Tshwane. Residents living near Hennops River complained about dirty water and the unbearable smell permeating the air, some saying they can’t even enjoy meals. Farmers were particularly hard hit by the situation as high nitrates found in the contaminated water also burnt their crops.

It was mentioned during the inquiry that other wastewater plants of serious concern were Rooiwal, Klipgat and Baviaanspoort. The MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Ziyanda Zwane, said this week the situation at Erasmia pump station was first brought to the City’s attention in 2021. “The challenges at the pump station date to August 2021, after a complaint was raised by Erasmia residents regarding sewage-contaminated water flowing into the Hennops River due to the pump station overflowing after many years of vandalism,” he said.

He said the situation negatively impacted emerging farmers on the riverbanks who relied on the river to irrigate their crops. Zwane said: “City of Tshwane Environmental Management inspectors, also known as green scorpions, attended to this complaint and found that most of the infrastructure of the pump station had been stolen, resulting in sewage overflow that caused high levels of stagnated sewage sludge all around the pump house, with very bad odours.” In addition, he said, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment and the Department of Water and Sanitation intervened in the matter to try to find a solution to “the unlawful discharge of sewage into the Hennops River, which has caused significant harm to the environment and the river”.