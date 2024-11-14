Households warned against dangers of installing refurbished geysers

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) on Thursday warned the public against purchasing refurbished domestic geysers flooding the market. Tinswalo Nthlane, general manager, of Electro-Tech, told the National Press Club in Pretoria that while refurbished geysers may seem like a cost-effective choice, the risks associated with safety, reliability, and long-term expenses can outweigh the initial savings.

"We are issuing this alert to highlight and urge consumers to exercise caution when purchasing geysers. Geysers play a crucial role in consumers' daily lives, accounting for 30 to 50% of household’s electricity bills. However, recent trends have shown an influx of unlawful/non-compliant sales and advertisements of acid-washed refurbished domestic geysers in the market," she said, alongside acting CEO Duncan Mutengwe and inspection manager Thabo Mabena. "While refurbished geysers may seem like a cost-effective option, several important factors need consideration before purchasing them as they expose consumers to hazards such as explosion, leaking water from a shell, and electric shock, among others." Nthlane said compliant geysers were manufactured according to the applicable Sans 151 (South African National Standards) and have been subject to rigorous testing to ensure their compliance, qualifying them to be issued with an NRCS Letter of Authority.

Non-compliant geysers, on the other hand, have reached their lifespan and retesting would not guarantee safety and energy efficiency since each geyser was exposed to different use, and therefore do not have the Letter of Authority. Refurbished geysers, particularly those that have been acid-washed or have re-welded shells, are prone to dangerous malfunctions, including explosions. These occur due to the weakening of the shell material after repairs or washing, which compromises the integrity of the pressure vessel inside the geyser. Compliant geysers are subject to rigorous testing to withstand high pressure and temperature. Such tests ensure that compliant geysers are less likely to explode, leak, or cause electrical shocks, Nthlane said.

She said acid washing weakened the metal shell, making it more susceptible to rupture under pressure. This can lead to catastrophic explosions that pose a threat to lives and property. Re-welded shells often fail due to inadequate quality control. And although refurbished geysers may seem cost-effective initially, they often lead to higher expenses over time due to frequent repairs and increased energy consumption. Compliant geysers meanwhile are typically designed to last longer, require less maintenance, and operate more efficiently, reducing overall energy costs. New, compliant geysers are usually built with energy-saving features and better insulation, leading to lower electricity bills. The insulation on the refurbished geysers is compromised, which may affect the maintenance of hot water.