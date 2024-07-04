Housing Company Tshwane’s revised business plan criticised for being ‘anti-poor’

The municipal parastatal Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) has been accused of being anti-poor after it reduced its annual target to build 156 Chantelle social housing units in the north of Pretoria to 50 units. The reduced target is captured in a revised business plan for 2023/2024 that was recently tabled in council.

The plan noted that the budget for the construction of new units in Chantelle is being adjusted from R52.8 million to R20m. The Chantelle project was started after the 2022 sod-turning ceremony officiated by former City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams. When it started it had a budget allocation of R131m and it was hailed as the second-largest social housing project in the country consisting of 1 098 mixed-use rental units after the Townlands Marabastad project with 1 200 mixed-use units.

It was envisaged that 600 units would be built in the first phase of the Chantelle project and two years ago, the JBP Group tasked with the construction of the development said they were given 24 months to complete the project. Reacting to the HCT’s revised business plan, EFF councillor Odwa Notununu slammed the report, accusing the entity of failing dismally to deliver services. He described the HCT as being anti-poor, saying the EFF rejects the report because it is proof of the disregard for the constitutional mandate to provide adequate housing.

“We vehemently oppose the reduction in the budget for new social housing construction from R 52.8m to a mere R20m. It is inconceivable how you can justify reducing the number of the units from 156 units to 50 units,” he said. He mentioned that the City is home to many low-income people who desperately need affordable housing. Notununu said: “The 140% increase in the contracted services is deeply troubling. Since 2016 we have consistently urged you to build state capacity within the City of Tshwane. To reiterate, building state capacity means abolishing tenders and insourcing all essential service workers.”

According to the report, HCT outsources the provision security for buildings under management, hence the 140% increase for contracted services. ANC councillor Phumzile Mbokane said her party supports the HCT’s revised business plan that addresses the need for affordable housing in the City. “With the growing population and limited accommodation options many residents in Tshwane are struggling to find affordable and adequate housing,” she said.

She said the plan outlines a comprehensive strategy encompassing provision of affordable housing, investment in partnership with developers and innovative financial mechanisms. “By prioritising housing initiatives, the Housing Company Tshwane can help alleviate the housing shortage and improve the quality of life for thousands of residents,” she said. She praised the plan as having the potential to stimulate economic growth and job creation in the City.