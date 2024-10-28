Housing project in Tshwane to benefit informal settlement residents in Pretoria West

Dwellers of Gomora informal settlement, who have been constantly accused of illegal electricity connections in the area, will be among beneficiaries of a recently-launched housing project Andeon Ext 37 in Pretoria West. The City of Tshwane launched the housing project, which is set to provide over 1,100 serviced stands to residents from informal settlements in Gomora, Melusi and Atteridgeville, addressing both housing needs and illegal electricity connection challenges.

In the past, residents of Gomora have had confrontations with the metro police who removed their illegal electricity connections to the area. The illegal electricity connections in the area often resulted in overloading on a transformer that constantly exploded, causing constant power failures affecting residents from bond houses in Booysens. The former MMC for Housing and Human Settlements had promised that the City would start work at Andeon Extension 37 for relocation of people from informal settlements.

Launching the project, the newly-appointed MMC Aaron Maluleka said: “This project will create over 1 100 housing opportunities and provide 1 113 serviced stands equipped with essential bulk and reticulation water and sewer services.” He said a major component of the Andeon project involves the relocation of informal settlements, specifically those in Gomora, Melusi and Atteridgeville, into these serviced stands. “By providing proper infrastructure and housing, the City is taking a vital step towards ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to safe and secure living environments,”he said.

According to him, the initiative reflects commitment to sustainable development and the provision of essential services to all residents, creating a more inclusive city. In addition to providing housing, he said, the Andeon project is envisioned to generate numerous job and enterprise opportunities, contributing to the local economy and empowering residents. He further hailed the project as the strategic development aimed at addressing the pressing need for housing, enhancing living conditions and uplifting the overall quality of life of residents in the area.