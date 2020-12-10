HSRC conducting antibody testing survey on coronavirus spread across SA

Pretoria - While South Africa has to grapple with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) is well underway with work to determine how Covid-19 continues to spread through communities with a nationwide antibody testing survey. The antibody survey will provide an opportunity for researchers to better understand and generate a national estimate of what proportion of South Africans have been infected with the virus but also get to those who may have been infected without knowing or have been asymptomatic. The outreach would also attempt to reach those who have not been able to access testing facilities. The council has already commenced with the first wave of the nationwide survey together with Epicentre, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the National Health Laboratory Service and the South African Medical Research Council. Trained field teams are visiting households across all nine provinces to reach their target of roughly 19 000 people over the age of 12.

During the survey interviews, which would take no longer than 20 minutes, the teams will attempt to assess the history of infection, exposure to contacts, co-morbidities and whether or not practices of social distancing and hand washing were being observed.

A qualified nurse accompanying the various teams would also be requesting a blood sample from respondents in order for it to be tested for Covid-19 antibodies, alongside with the information collected through questionnaires.

Through this, all information would be linked to understanding how the virus is spreading in communities.

Additionally, 10% of the population in four areas Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town would be requested to provide additional blood samples to be tested to get an idea of how the body responds to the virus.

The first wave of testing by the council is expected to be completed later this month, and the second wave will be conducted between January and February 2021.

In wave 2 different households in the same areas will be visited in all provinces except for Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town where the same pre-selected households as with the first wave would be revisited.

The Council is urging households to participate in the survey as the results of the findings could be used to assist the government in both planning and developing a better response to the pandemic.

Pretoria News