Human Rights Commission concerned by inconsistent reporting of school bullying incidents

Pretoria - The SA Human Rights Commission in the Northern Cape is concerned by the inconsistency of reported bullying incidents at schools. And yesterday the Chapter 9 institution held the first leg of dialogues into school bullying virtually, after it kick-started in Limpopo in May.

The dialogues were held nearly two months after the death of Mbilwi Secondary School learner Lufuno Mavhunga, who took her life after a video showing a humiliating, violent attack on her by a fellow pupil was circulated on social media. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, provincial head of the commission, advocate Chantel Williams, said the institution was going to write to the head of Department of Education in the province to raise their concerns. “There has not been consistency in reporting, while principals also don’t report bullying to the department,” Williams said.

She said this would be the reason it was difficult to combat bullying, because there would be no statistics from which to start investigating. “The incidences reported on the media around bullying in schools are concerning, and as a Chapter 9 institution, with section 184 of the Constitution, we are mandated to monitor progress made by all government departments or organs of state in the realisation of the constitutional rights of children. Section 29 (1) of the Constitution recognises the right of everyone to a basic education.” She said the government had a constitutional obligation to ensure safety in schools. She added that dialogues such as these would combat bullying.

“Bullying impacts on learners, it stresses learners and can be prevented through early intervention. We need to look at the role of bystanders and why they take videos of incidents and how this culture can be changed,” she said. National spokesperson for the commission Gushwell Brooks said: These hearings are a strategic engagement to influence policy. This is to protect the right to education, as well as placing the rights of children as paramount. “Through the hearings we are aiming to evaluate the impact of bullying on learners, distress of learners, prevention as well as early intervention, the role of bystanders and how this culture can be changed.”