Hunger relief organisations to protest R50m Cuban donation

Betty Moleya Pretoria - On Thursday, a coalition of more than 60 hunger relief organisations will be delivering a petition to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) in Pretoria to protest against a donation made to Cuba.

This follows the announcement of a R50 million donation made to Cuba by Dirco, which has not been well received by many, among them non-profit organisations. The donation was made to assist Cuba, which is affected by food security problems due to sanctions imposed by the US. The coalition addressed its demands to Dirco, the Department of Social Development and President Cyril Ramaphosa:

“To Dirco and Minister Naledi Pandor and Deputy Minister Alvin Botes, halt the donation of R50m to Cuba and reallocate it towards an urgent, independent investigation into immediately actionable solutions to address the systemic causes of hunger in the country,” the coalition demanded. Another demand was addressed to Cyril Ramaphosa to implement pronouncements made during the State of the Nation Address. “Treat hunger as the pandemic that it is.

“Attack the problem at the root by funding an independent commission of action-orientated experts who have the research-based insights into the problems, and can work towards implementing solutions to address the hunger pandemic. “Your statement in your State of the Nation Address indicates your intention to do so – now take action.” Another call was posed to the Department of Social Development: “Minister Lindiwe Zulu, rise to the call of thousands of South Africans who have signed the petition, and the hundreds of thousands of voiceless hungry people across the country and take action.

“Champion the cause of the voiceless and leave a legacy of ensuring that children are not stunted and malnourished, instead of leaving the legacy of childhood malnutrition that will be felt in generations to come.” Coovashan Pillay, from Chefs with Compassion, said the donation was symptomatic of a greater problem in South Africa. “The government must prioritise addressing the cause of hunger, and put short-, medium-, and long-term measures in place to end hunger.

“It is a seemingly impossible task, but through collaboration between the government, civil society, entrepreneurs, academics and innovators, it is possible to end hunger.” Glynne Wolman, from The Angel Network, said it was time to put people first who deserved to be treated with respect, dignity and compassion. Wolman touched on the unemployment rate in South Africa and how it contributes to poverty.

“The decision to offer R50m to hunger relief in another country before feeding our own destitute and starving country is absolutely incomprehensible. “The ever-growing humanitarian and hunger crisis is beyond devastating.” Wolman said NPOs across the nation sprung into action the day the country went into lockdown due to the pandemic.

“Knowing that starvation was a real and imminent threat to so many already living in poverty, we knew that the dire situation would become exponentially worse, and quickly. “How can our government justify this donation in the midst of a devastating pandemic when our own people are destitute and starving?”