I do ... until I don’t

Pretoria - While women were instituting divorce proceedings more than men in South Africa, there had been a 6.2% decrease in divorces between 2018 and 2019. Statistics South Africa, in its 2019 Marriages and Divorces report, found that a total of 129 597 civil marriages, 2 789 customary marriages and 1 771 civil unions were recorded that year. Of these, 23 710 divorces were recorded. About 53.2% of women, mostly aged 41, filed for divorce in 2019 compared to 34.6% of men. However, the men were aged 45. Four in 10 divorces from the total number of divorces involved couples who did not even spend 10 years married. From this figure, 55.9% of couple had children younger than 18 years. In 2018 there had been 25 284 divorces processed, which went down to 23 710 in 2019.

Divorce lawyer Herbert Mpshe said he too, found that the rate of divorces varied year on year, but agreed what was more evident was that more women were indeed filing for divorce.

Mpshe said often clients did not detail the reasons why they were divorcing, other than indicating that they had grown apart from their spouses.

He said, however, he was more concerned about spouses separating due to abuse, either emotional or physical.

“You find people will say that they had tolerated abuse for years; so it then raises the question about those that come at the 11th hour,” he added.

According to Statistics South Africa, the observed divorce rate was 40 divorces per 100 000 estimated resident population, with black African couples having the highest number of divorces compared to other population groups. This has reportedly been the pattern from 2010 to 2019.

About 45% of the divorces granted in 2019 were from black Africans, followed by whites at 22.2%, coloureds with 19% and Indian or Asian groups representing 5.5% of divorces.

Despite these high figures for the number of black Africans divorcing, the divorce rates by population groups show that the white population group had the highest rate of divorces at 112 per 100 000 estimated population, followed by the coloured and Indian and Asian population groups with 87 and 85 per 100 000 respectively.

The black African population had 23 per 100 000 estimated resident population.

According to StatsSA, women will most likely be getting the bended knee from their men once they reach 37 years of age.

The 2019 statistics in comparison to the 2018 figures showed that there was a decrease in customary marriages by 1.3%, whilst on the other hand, civil unions had increased by 7.3%.

A total of 129 597 civil marriages were recorded, with only 2 789 customary marriages and 1 771 civil unions registered.

Civil marriages are administered through the Marriages Act, of 1961, with Customary marriages governed by the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act of 1998 that came into effect on November 15, 2000.

A Civil Union however represents a relationship between same-sex couples that are legally recognised by the state and accommodates persons who cannot or wish not to enter into a marriage under the Marriage Act of 1961.

According to the latest figures, the median age of bridegrooms stood at 37 for men with women getting hitched at 33 years.

Roughly 25% of civil marriages that took place in that year were registered in Gauteng, with the province also featuring the highest proportion of civil unions at 44%.

The KwaZulu-Natal province registered about 41.7% of customary marriages, with the age difference being men opting for customary marriage at 36, with their brides usually being 30 years old.

A report by bestcasinosites.net, using the likelihood of divorce in 87 countries sampled, showed that countries such as Russia, Belarus, the United States, Lithuania and Jordan had the highest rates of divorce.

South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Chile had the lowest divorce rates.

Pretoria News