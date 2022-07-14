If ANC loses power, land will return to whites – Nzimande

BALDWIN NDABA Outgoing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has warned his members about any plans to divorce the ANC and contest elections on its own.

If the ANC loses elections in 2024, it would result in South Africa returning to the hands of white people, he said. Nzimande’s warning is contained in his political report which he tabled before the party’s national congress on Thursday, at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg. His comments came after a certain sector in his party reiterated their call for the SACP to usurp state power; some made their call in a song.

In a carefully presented political report, he warned about the dangers of divorce, saying it would likely mean the end of the SACP/ANC dual membership. “You are allowed to discuss contesting elections on our own. But are we going to contest elections as the SACP just to get 10%? Some are saying we should contest elections and then form a coalition government with the ANC, Nzimande said. “Who is saying the ANC will agree to that? Any decision to contest elections as the SACP independently will mean an end to the dual membership with the ANC,” Nzimande emphasised.

He also stunned congress members when he asked: “How sure are we that all members of the SACP will leave the ANC in favour of the party? For a moment, the conference centre remained silent. “Let us address these issues in a manner that will unite us rather than divide us. It is not about deployment. Any decision we make will change the face of the Alliance,” he said.

Nzimande emphasised that the SACP members should focus their energy on ensuring that the ANC regains power after the 2024 national elections, saying any loss would result in the “return of land to the white people”. He also told the congress that the former liberation movements in the neighbouring African countries also warned his party about a possible loss of power by the ANC. “I met with several former liberation movements in Africa, and they’ve warned us about allowing the ANC to lose power. They’ve warned us that, if the ANC loses power, we would put the continent in a mess. We will return the country to white people,” Nzimande said.