Ike Maphoto Foundation calls for ANC succession debate to start without delay

Pretoria - The Ike Maphoto Foundation had called for the ANC’s succession debate to be opened ahead of the party’s 55th elective conference, expected to take place in December. The foundation is named after the governing party’s Struggle icon General Ike Maphoto, who died in July 2019, aged 88.

Speaking exclusively to the Pretoria News, the foundation’s chief executive and family member Shabback Samuel Maphoto, together with spokesperson Mojeremane Lucas Magotlane, said they did not see any reason for the party to continue delaying the succession debate process in light of certain leaders already pronouncing their favourites. During the party’s 110th anniversary held in Polokwane, Limpopo, two weeks ago, Premier Stan Mathabatha, who is the provincial chairperson, announced that the province would be backing President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in December. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has also endorsed Ramaphosa. Mathabatha has since been slammed by provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane and branches in the Vhembe region for the pronouncements, saying Mathabatha had jumped the gun and did not have the mandate from branches to make the pronouncement, as the debate had not opened yet.

The foundation said: “As members of the ANC in good standing, we are worried about the delay to open the succession debate. “We have noted that the chairperson (Mathabatha) broke the protocol of the party on how the matter should be approached by announcing that the province is behind Ramaphosa.” They said ANC members and officials were losing patience for the debate to start.

“From where we are sitting, we can term them as very brave individuals within the ANC for having broken the rules. “Delaying this matter is going to deny other comrades an opportunity to be vocal about their preferred candidates, because those who have spoken first will enjoy the luxury of time to lobby. “As a foundation, we are calling for the debate to be opened as soon as yesterday, so that the lobbying process can start in order for regions and provinces to be ready,” Mogotlane said.

Maphoto stressed that calling for the succession process to start was not to say they had different views from what Mathabatba had pronounced. “The foundation vows not to be aligned to any slate during the factional battles raging within the party. “We take note of the groupings (factions) within the ANC, but as a foundation we don’t want to magnify groups. We recognise the leadership that has been leading a mandate given by branches.” The General (Maphoto) never fought for a divided ANC, he was fighting for a united ANC.