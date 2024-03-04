Illegal connections cause Soshanguve power outages

Regular power failures in Soshanguve are caused by overloading stemming from illegal connections in the Marikana and Jabulani informal settlements. This is according to Tshwane MMC for Utilities and Regional Operation and Coordination, Themba Fosi, who addressed concerns regarding the frequent failures experienced on the two 11 kV overhead lines from the IA 33/11 kV substation to Tswaing Crater.

“These failures have been primarily attributed to overloading caused by illegal connections in the Marikana and Jabulani informal settlements, leading to significant disruptions in power supply to the areas of Soshanguve up to Winterveld,” he said. Fosi said the overloading issue was worsened by a dysfunctional protection scheme, particularly with the breaker at the IA substation failing to trip as intended. Consequently, he said, the transformers on the 33 kV network were steered to trip, resulting in widespread power outages affecting some areas. “Our team conducted a thorough assessment of the damage and found the lines to be burnt and brittle. This damage necessitates extensive rebuilding efforts from the IA substation up to Block KK in Soutpan road.”