Illegal dumping caused by ongoing municipal strike in Tshwane, says MMC

Pretoria - The widespread illegal dumping taking place in the City of Tshwane is a result of the ongoing illegal strike. The MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Ziyanda Zwane, urged residents to help keep the municipality clean and to stop illegal dumping.

“The City of Tshwane acknowledges that the vast illegal dumping taking place in Tshwane is a result of the ongoing illegal strike,” Zwane said. “However, dumping is not a solution as it exacerbates the crisis.” The City was working very hard to address challenges posed by the illegal strike, including waste removal delays, he said. Zwane said he visited Atteridgeville last week to show his support to workers on the ground.

“Some of the illegal waste dumping sites are potential health risks as they are next to schools and churches. “Residents are reminded that the dumping of waste in areas without a designated or potential storm-water drainage system might result in flooding during rainy seasons,” he said. Residents should take note that unlawful dumping caused environmental harm, which caused pollution, he added.

“Unlawful waste disposal might also present a fire risk and poses a threat to public health and safety, with additional detrimental effects. “In light of this, we request that neighbourhoods make every effort to co-operate with the City and avoid illegal dumping. “The City would like to assure residents that we are working around the clock in implementing our catch-up plan,” Zwane said.