Imatu disputes Samwu's claims of preferential treatment in bus drivers’ hearing

The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) in Tshwane has disputed claims by the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) that Imatu members received preferential treatment during a disciplinary hearing following an illegal strike at Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) in May. Samwu regional chairperson Ngwako Mathabathe alleged that Imatu members were given final warnings for the same offence that led to the dismissal of 33 Samwu-affiliated bus drivers.

He said: “During the hearing the management struck a deal with the Imatu members, who were given an option of admitting guilt for wrongdoing and subsequently receive a final warning. The Imatu workers agreed to the proposed deal and they were as a result released from the hearing.” However, Imatu regional chairperson Melita Baloyi denied these claims, stating that all parties were guided by the collective agreement and that the main purpose of disciplinary action was to correct behaviour and not to punish. According to Baloyi, Imatu members were charged with the same offence as other employees and opted for a plea agreement, demonstrating remorse.

After the agreement, ten Samwu members joined Imatu, while Samwu refused to encourage its members to enter into a plea agreement. She said the participation of Imatu members in the illegal strike didn’t align with the union principles “because we are here to ensure that policies and agreements are adhered to”. Baloyi said: The record that we would like to set straight is that Imatu didn’t get preference from the employer. However, we followed protocol. We went and pleaded and by doing so it gave us more members who jumped ship from Samwu and joined Imatu.”

She added that Mathabathe, who is now alleging that the employer is not doing things right by the book, is also on suspension currently for not following the law. Samwu members staged a protest last week following their dismissal, resulting in the interruption of bus operation and commuters left stranded. Bus operations resumed on Monday morning with 128 drivers reporting for duty, according to municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

He said the employees were all offered a plea-bargain irrespective of the trade union they belonged to. “Forty-eight bus drivers were charged with serious acts of misconduct. To the contrary, 15 employees accepted the plea-bargain – 13 were from Samwu and 2 from Imatu. The remaining 33 employees refused the plea-bargain based on the advice they received from their shop steward.” He added that during the hearing the same shop steward and the 33 employees staged a walk-out from the disciplinary proceedings and never returned.