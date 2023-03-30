Indoor energy storage tested at CSIR will help support renewable energy

Pretoria - The new indoor energy storage tested at the CSIR has been hailed as a solution to constant challenges of renewable energy in the country. CSIR energy storage testbed project leader Renesh Thakoordeen said the facility would provide much-needed testing.

“It will be used as a service for technology developers or importers who would like to characterise their technologies for market entry. “Additionally, it is a stepping stone towards addressing the intermittency challenge of renewable energy. “Many businesses and residential homeowners are turning to solar power and batteries to secure their energy supply. But ensuring the quality of such systems is key.

“The testbed will assist in creating the standards for lithium-ion batteries in South Africa,” he said. The energy storage testbed, it was said, would strengthen the country’s ability to support local players in the battery value chain, boosting the country’s capabilities in renewable energy storage. The collaboration falls within the ambit of a collaboration agreement between the CSIR and Vito, the Flemish Institute for Technological Research. CSIR chief executive Dr Thulani Dlamini expressed appreciation for the level of collaboration and scientific support it has received from the government of Flanders in Belgium and its research institutions.

“The facility brings hope for sustainable energy and a secure energy future. How we store energy is at the heart of the successful use of renewable resources such as solar and wind. “A developing country such as South Africa has to think of technologies that offer long-duration storage, have low operational and maintenance requirements and can withstand harsh climatic conditions,” Dlamini said. The facility is equipped with a high-precision system for battery module and pack tests and has many channels to test numerous batteries in parallel under dissimilar test cycles.

It also has a new-generation temperature chamber to provide data on the operating behaviour of batteries used in harsh climates, which will impact optimal performance. Vito energy technology project manager Carlo Mol said the CSIR and Vito started their co-operation at the end of 2020. “The project funding enabled us to make investments in hi-tech equipment for testing batteries in South Africa and build local capacity beyond this. It also gives the CSIR and Vito the opportunity to share knowledge on sustainable energy storage solutions.”