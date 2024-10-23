Informal settlement bears brunt of weekend storm in Soshanguve

Many people were left displaced in some parts of Soshanguve when a severe storm swept through the township over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction. Furious windstorm caused the roofs of houses to collapse and windows to shatter, affecting over 800 people living in the Soshanguve Changing Spot informal settlement, with about 200 shacks damaged.

Three years ago the people at the settlement marched to Tshwane House to complain about lack of plans to develop their area. At the time the City said the settlement could only be partially developed because it is located on various land portions, some of which were privately owned. Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said at least three people had to be rushed to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, where they were treated for minor to severe injuries sustained when their house roofing in Soshanguve township collapsed due to the storm.

He said the department responded to a building collapse incident on Sunday evening at Soshanguve Extension 10 after it was reported that a house had been damaged by the storm. “The emergency communication centre immediately dispatched fire fighting units from Rosslyn fire station and Mabopane fire station to the scene. These included a ladder, a fire engine, a foam tender and a district commander’s unit,”he said. Upon arrival, he said, firefighters found the house was badly damaged by the severe thunderstorm and a strong wind.

“They also found out that several more houses had been affected by the storm, and called in the Tshwane emergency disaster risk management teams to assess and determine any further damage, and the impact of the storm thereof,”he said. According to the assessment by Tshwane disaster risk management officers and Gauteng provincial disaster management centre, about 54 people from 17 households were affected in Extension 10. In Extension 19, the City reported that 41 people from 10 households were also affected by the storm.

Mnguni said the emergency services department worked hard to provide assistance and relief to the people by supplying them with salvage sheets covering the roofs and the walls. Firefighters helped three elderly-owned houses by covering their roofs with the salvage sheets and non-profit organisations provided additional relief items to affected communities, he said. He encouraged residents to monitor the warnings and alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips.