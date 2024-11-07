Innovation unleashed at the third annual Limpopo Varsity Hackathon

Kgothatso Monono The Limpopo Varsity Hackathon (LVH) recently brought together students from three universities for an inspiring three days focused on the theme “Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and its potential to enhance efficiency and sustainability across various sectors”.

The hackathon, now in its third year, was attended by students from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), University of Venda (Univen), and University of Limpopo. It showcased the collaborative spirit of the University Hackathon Series, which is led by Mashitishi Phurutsi from TUT’s Faculty of ICT. Participants were encouraged to explore the applications of AIoT in critical domains including health, food security, waste management, education and water preservation. The diverse range of topics aimed to tackle pressing societal issues, fostering innovative solutions among students.

Key sponsors supporting this year’s hackathon included Lepelle Northern Water, My Tech, Nelekat, ILOVEWHATIDO, Agile Alliance, AWS Academy, Faethm and First National Bank (FNB). The support from sponsors demonstrated strong backing from the tech industry for educational initiatives and innovation. The hackathon kicked off with an inspiring welcome note from Dr S Moyo, Head of the Department for Mathematics and Computational Sciences at Univen. He emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing contemporary challenges through technology. Following his address, Senyeki Marebane, Academic Manager for Computer Science at TUT, provided words of encouragement, reinforcing the university's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation within the ICT faculty. After two intense days of brainstorming, coding, and collaboration, the event culminated in a thrilling presentation session.