InQfive back with second edition of ‘Music is Time’

InQfive has promised that his much-anticipated album, Music is Time Vol 2, will move his fans. The versatile music producer, born Tshepang Mpinga 28 years ago, said music had been in his blood since he was a young boy. He is known to his legion of followers as “The Special One.”

He started composing music back in 2013, and in 2020 he established his record label, InQfive Music, which he owns. “When I started learning how to make music I used to produce deep house; I still do but I went on to be versatile by trying to do Afro House," he said. Boksburg born and bred, Mpinga said it wasn't always easy for InQfive, but he didn't give up when he first started. It was hard for him to figure out his sound, but he kept going and kept sharpening his craft by making new music all the time.

"I'm glad I faced those challenges; they shaped and sharpened my personality," he said. Talking about his new upcoming release, he said Music Is Time Vol 2 was a deep house, soulful album composed and produced by him. It is filled with great melodies and a unique style of production from track one to the last. He said the album was inspired by real-time events as, “music never gets old instantly, and it travels miles all over the world to heal and motivate the next generation of creative.”

Music is Time Vol 2 is set to be released in March. "I cannot wait to see how my fans will react to this new release. The inspiration and motivation came after I saw how I connected and healed people through these songs, and that drove me to do even more; music is time is a journey that never ends. ” He added that his music label was set to deliver timeless music to the world from deep house to Afro house, progressive house and soulful house. InQfive has worked with the who’s who in the industry, including Echo Deep, Thab De Soul, Lizwi, DJ Dulaz, Dust Nkosi, Native Tribe, Demented Soul, DJTwo4 and TorQue MusiQ.

"I did track for Fistaz Mixwell Feat Jackie Queens, and I also collaborated with with DJ Dulaz and Lizwi from Durban for the song Ngenelela. He also produced a hit song Nthabiseng by Kwesta featuring Makwa. There are 11 tracks on this album, and a single track will be released on March 1.