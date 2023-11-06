InQfive found a sense of belonging in music

Growing up at a fast pace in South Africa can lead you to succumb to the pressures of belonging to a certain profession. However, for Tshepang Mpinga, popularly known as InQfive, found his purpose and a sense of belonging in music. Born and bred in the East Rand settlements of Daveyton and Boksburg, the DJ and producer fell in love with music at a young age.

“I remember at school we used to have a group of guys who used to beat-box for fun, but I never knew that one day I’d be making my own songs,” Mpinga said. Tshepang Mpinga, popularly known as InQfive. Picture: Supplied Having been raised by a single mother with his four brothers Mpinga had to make quick decisions as to what to make of himself. He said: Life was never easy for me. Before doing music you know as a teenager growing up you do lots of things trying to find where you belong, I tried sports but it was not for me.

“I do music because I love making music and composing, I never did music for fame and I never thought people would enjoy what I'm doing; failing is always part of the journey and it depends on the individual person on what your goal is because nothing comes easy. Being an artist or producer is an everyday hustle. “You learn everyday. Never say you know everything. If you are humble and respect other people it will eventually take you far.” The music maestro has worked with veterans of the entertainment field like DJ Edit SA and Fistaz Mixwell.

“I started making music in 2013 and did my first project which was not my proud moment because I was still learning. “But, fast forward I saw my self working with the likes of Echo Deep, Dj Dulaz, producing for Fistaz Mixwell, releasing music with Iklwa Brothers label, shot two music videos in Durban 2020 and 2021 for Ngiyagcwala Ngawe featuring Dulaz and Ngenelela (also) featuring Dulaz,” he said. Mpinga reckons he has what it takes to be a star because he believes in his craft and uniqueness of music.

“Everywhere I go, people always want to ask me questions on what inspires me and I tell them, you always have to stick to what you know while at the same time you maintain the craft. He has other dreams, including owning a “big” record label one day and being the CEO of his company. “I have started small and I wish to grow, and also share and teach others about the music industry with what I have learned,” he said.

Mpinga’s musical career has not all been smooth sailing, and he’s had his ups and downs. “In recent years there have been challenges with (making) music, especially the lockdowns and prices going up. I think being a musician alone is not enough these days. “You have to have some other ways of making money whether it is within or outside the music industry, you have to have another income because most artists have been failed by record labels as things keep on changing and it's not easy to keep up with everything around you.

“The main thing for an artist is focus; know what you want and stand by it because the industry is not friendly to anybody and it's a numbers game,” Mpinga said. He said his latest project was launching this month and he couldn’t wait for his fans to hear what he and his team had cooked up. In the track, This Is Love, InQfive is alongside DJExpo SA and Lizwi.