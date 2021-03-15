Instructing attorney in SA for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri sues police for R15m after arrest

Pretoria - The instructing attorney in South Africa for fugitive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will be suing the minister of police and the national police commissioner for R15 million for his arrest and detention for hours without a charge.

Terence Baloyi, the legal representative for the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader was arrested earlier this month for charges of corruption, intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.

In the letter of demand served to both the Police Minister Bheki Cele and the National Police commissioner Khehla Sithole on March 5, it read that Baloyi would be suing both parties for R15 million respectively.

According to the letter, Baloyi was suing the police as a result of his alleged unlawful arrest and unlawful detention.

In that he was unjustly denied his liberty and free will, suffered grave distress, was humiliated and embarrassed by the police’s actions to the extent that his dignity and respect were gravely injured as well.