Interdict to stop land invaders at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Pretoria - Management of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has urged residents looking to build homes not to encroach on the vacant land it has plans to develop in the future. The university said despite its best efforts to put up signs and demarcations on its private property along Molotlegi Street in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1, it still had to obtain a court order to remove illegal land invaders. University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said they had for a year kept a steady watch on developments alongside its vacant land. Upon noticing that the developments had moved over to land earmarked to it, the court’s intervention was sought, he said. Vice-chancellor and principal Professor Peter Mbati said the land was invaded illegally with occupants allocating plots to themselves. Mbati said the private property boards mounted by the university were illegally removed at the end of June, with several structures erected on the land without the university’s consent.

The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, granted the university an interdict prohibiting the occupants from accessing the land and ordered they vacate it.

Attempts to speak to other homeowners and officials responsible for land sales in the area, where many new developments have sprung up recently, were met with anger and frustration. The officials on-site refused to comment, stating they did not want people interfering with their business as it was legal and above board.

Some homeowners said they were fearful of losing their homes, as they had forked out close to R75 000 for pieces of land and built houses with money they had saved. “It’s scary to hear about the demolitions. What makes us feel secure are the officials who assured us all is above board.”

Pule said for now security staff were keeping watch. “We hope the community will not invade the land again.”

