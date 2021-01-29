Interesting view of the city from above

Church Square - the heart of the city centre with the Standard Bank building, left, and the Old Raadsaal. Church Square was the site of the city's first church, built in 1855. During its early years, the square was used as a marketplace. Construction of the Raadsaal was completed in 1891. Picture: Robin MalherbeInteresting view of the city from aboveBy Staff Reporter 1h agoShare this article:ShareTweetShareShareShareEmailShareLooking east across Pretoria with the Reserve Bank, the city’s tallest building, in the foreground and the Union Buildings on Meintjieskop far right. Picture: Robin MalherbeTucked away where many residents do not see it is Weskoppies psychiatric teaching hospital. A model of its time, Weskoppies was opened as a dedicated facility for psychiatric patients in 1892. The Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Bosman Street is designed in Gothic Style and built on the plan of a Latin cross. This is the third church built on the site, with the first in 1877. The cathedral was built in several stages, the first of which was the Nave completed in 1933. The cathedral is known for its beautiful stained glass windows.Share this article:ShareTweetShareShareShareEmailShare