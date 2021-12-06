International transport industry unhappy with governments' knee-jerk reaction to Covid-19 Omicron variant

Pretoria - International transport organisations have labelled global governments’ reaction to the Covid-19 Omicron variant a knee-jerk reaction that placed transport workers and the global supply chain at greater risk of collapse. The organisations representing road, air and sea transport, said cross-border transport workers, including seafarers, air crew and drivers, must be able to continue to do their jobs and cross borders without overly restrictive travel rules. This would keep already ailing supply chains moving.

The International Air Transport Association, International Chamber of Shipping, International Road Transport Union, and the International Transport Workers’ Federation, have jointly called on governments not to reimpose further border restrictions. One week since the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 as a “variant of concern”, at least 56 countries have reimposed varying degrees of travel restrictions. The transport bodies, which represent more than $20 trillion (R322.7 trillion) of world trade annually and 65 million global transport workers across the supply chain, called for an end to governments’ rushed and fragmented approach to travel rules.

It was time for government heads to listen to industry leaders to take decisive, co-ordinated action to ease the strain on the supply chain, they said. They also expressed frustration that governments were reneging on clear steps issued to world leaders in September to guarantee the free and safe movement of transport workers; and to prioritise transport workers to receive WHO-recognised vaccines. Also, to adopt lasting travel and health protocols developed by industry for seafarers, drivers and air crew, as endorsed by the WHO.

In addition, to create globally harmonised, digital, mutually-recognised vaccination certificates for demonstrating health credentials, including vaccination status and Covid-19 test results – paramount to ensure transport workers can cross international borders. Lastly, to increase global vaccine supply to expedite the recovery of their industries. A crisis meeting with the WHO and International Labour Organisation to discuss the recommendations, and the impact that travel bans and other restrictions in response to the Omicron variant will have on transport workers and the global supply chain is scheduled for today. Umberto de Pretto, secretary-general of the International Road Transport Union, said: “Covid history is repeating itself with governments unilaterally changing hundreds of rules

affecting cross-border transport workers. Truck drivers are again paying a heavy price in doing their job to keep global supply chains functioning.” International Air Transport Association director-general Willie Walsh said: “After nearly two years of dealing with Covid-19, we should have progressed beyond these knee-jerk, unco-ordinated, Pavlovian-like responses. “Public health officials tell us to expect variants. By the time they are detected, experience shows they’re already present around the globe. Border