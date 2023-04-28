‘Iphupho’ hitmaker Ivy Beatz’s new song a teaser for next project

Pretoria - Ivy Beatz is preparing to release his new body of work after the success of his banger Iphupho. He released the second lead single Lekula on April 2 as a teaser for his new project. It is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Born Thokozane Evette Magagula, the DJ, record producer, composer, songwriter, concert promoter and musician plays multiple instruments such as the bass guitar, electric guitar, piano, synthesiser keyboards, and the melodica. He fuses his abilities with his touch of commercial digital music which he has produced. He describes his sound as a new blend of live and digital pop culture, or commercial wave.