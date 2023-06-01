Ipid disappointed after arrest of senior investigator for alleged involvement in Ponzi scheme

Pretoria - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has expressed its disappointment over the arrest of one of its investigation officers for alleged involvement in a Ponzi scheme. Khongetela Raymond Mabasa, 48, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court facing charges of corruption and extortion on Monday.

Mabasa was arrested by the Hawks on Monday with his alleged accomplice, Ivan Mogane, 42, while a third, unidentified man was arrested on Tuesday. The trio will appear again on Friday for a formal bail application. In a statement, Ipid executive director Dikeledi Ntlatseng said she had learned with concern and disappointment of Mabasa’s arrest. “The arrest of this member does not in any way diminish the passion in every single investigator in Ipid to be more resolute in dealing with corruption and crime in general. It is for this reason that Ipid will invoke departmental procedures in dealing with the arrested investigator.”

Ntlatseng requested that the organisation be afforded an opportunity and space to deal with the disciplinary processes “given the fact that they are confidential in nature”. Earlier in the week, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said their Gauteng division pounced on Mabasa after he allegedly colluded with two members of the public. “They reportedly demanded R5 million from a businessman purportedly operating an illegal business (Ponzi scheme) in the country.

“The businessman and his employees reportedly paid approximately R219 000 to the Ipid employee (Mabasa) and his two accomplices.” Nkwalase added that when the trio demanded more money, the matter was reported to the Hawks. “A case was subsequently opened and investigated, which led to the arrest of the duo. The third suspect was arrested on Tuesday,” he said.

The businessman in question has allegedly been running a Ponzi scheme that offers investments that would bring returns to their victims. Pretoria News sister newspaper the Weekend Argus previously reported how hundreds of victims were left destitute after being scammed by cryptocurrency transactions relating to the same Ponzi scheme that Ipid was investigating. The Financial Intelligence Centre stated that due to the decentralised and anonymous nature of the schemes, cryptocurrencies were the preferred currency of hackers and scammers all over the world.