It’s been a tough ride but DJ Patlama has plans for new single

Betty Moleya Pretoria - It’s never been an easy journey for producer and soulful house DJ Patlama, who has been in the music industry for more than two decades.

DJ Patlama, whose real name is Thabo Phallane, from Mabopane, dropped his first single in at the end of last year and plans to release another on Friday. “It’s been a tough ride, but my love for music and being consistent has made it easy. “I have come across a lot of challenges, especially after releasing my first single called Feeling in December.

“It’s a motivational and uplifting song. The song was well received and broke barriers as it was played by Louie Vega, and it was a hit in Hong Kong, which was one of my proudest achievements,” said DJ Patlama. His next single is about a man who inspired a woman to be better, to do more with her life, follow her dreams and be passionate. “He teaches her about life by simply living her own life. The perfect relationship is the one that never fails to fuel inspiration.

“The second single is titled Ngikhethe Wena. I went for Afrotech, and it will be released on Friday next week on all digital music platforms.” In 2017, when he wanted to get out of his comfort zone and grow as an artist, he began producing music, focusing on Afrotech and soulful house music. He was inspired by his uncle who loved jazz music and would play it every Sunday.

He also draws inspiration from legendary club and radio DJ Glen Lewis. DJ Patlama has worked with the heavyweights in the house music spectrum, including Vinny Da Vinci, Glen Lewis, Tokzen, Ganyani, Positive K, Nastee Nev, Playmaster, Smallistic and the late KB Molopyane. He would love to collaborate with Chymamusique and Louie Vega.

His other single is titled Favour and features Playmaster, Smallistic and Lesego. It is a gospel house track. Despite amapiano having surpassed all genres in recent years, DJ Patlama believes house music will not die. “House music is still very much alive and as when I started being a DJ back in 2000. House music will never die.”

Despite the challenges he faces as an artist, he says his passion for music keeps him going and he continues giving his fans soulful house music. “I am very passionate about music; being able to get into a studio and produce a hit song is a blessing. “Working hard and getting feedback from my followers about my music makes me so proud.