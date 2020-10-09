It’s been nearly 200 days since we went into lockdown

Sunday, March 15 President Cyril Ramaphosa declares a National State of Disaster and imposes a travel ban and border closures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Monday, March 16 Panic-buying at the shops ahead of lockdown. Wednesday, March 18

Schools across SA close.

Friday, March 27

Day 1 lockdown level 5 (to last to April 30).

Tuesday, April 21

R500 billion stimulus announced in response to the pandemic.

Friday, May 1

Day 1 lockdown level 4 (to last to May 31).

Sunday, May 24

Ramaphosa announces move to level 3.

Monday, June 1

Day 1 lockdown level 3. Many industries return to work, but work-from-home remains the norm for office workers.

Monday, June 8

Grades 7 and 12 back at school; domestic business flights resume.

Wednesday, June 10

First of a number of court cases against tobacco ban.

Wednesday, June 17

Ramaphosa announces changes to lockdown level 3.

Friday, June 19

Personal-care services reopen.

Wednesday, June 24

Extraordinary supplementary Budget.

Monday, June 29

Restaurants reopen for sit-in.

Sunday, July 5

Day 100 of lockdown.

Monday, July 6

Grades R, 6 and 11 back at school.

Sunday, July 12

Ramaphosa announces further changes to level 3: includes mandatory masks in public, alcohol ban, 9pm curfew.

Monday, July 20

UCT’s smoking study finds prices of illegal cigarettes increased by 250%.

Wednesday, July 22

Peak day of Covid-19 deaths in country (572).

Thursday, July 23

Ramaphosa addresses the nation. Schools to close.

Friday, July 24

Peak day for new Covid-19 cases – 13 944.

Monday, July 27

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng MEC for Health Bandile Masuku accused of personal protection equipment (PPE) tender irregularities.

Thursday, July 30

Curfew moved to 10pm; overnight stays allowed but in home province only.

Saturday August 1

SA reaches 500 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Monday, August 3

Matrics return to school.

Saturday, August 8

SA Covid-19 death toll passes 10 000.

Wednesday, August 12

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reports inflection in the Covid-19 curve.

Friday, August 14

Police Minister Bheki Cele says crime dropped 40% during the first three months of lockdown.

Saturday, August 15

Ramaphosa announces move to level 2.

Tuesday, August 18

Day 1 level 2 of lockdown. Ban lifted on tobacco sales and inter-provincial leisure air and land travel allowed. Gatherings of 50 people.

Monday, August 24

Day 150 of lockdown.

Thursday, September 10

State of Disaster extended to mid-October.

Monday, September 14

Ramaphosa praises the media for role in reporting on Covid-19.

Wednesday, September 16

Ramaphosa announces move to level 1.

Friday, September 18

Briefing by Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma about level 1; increased numbers at events and gyms, extended alcohol sales hours and midnight to 4am curfew.

Monday, September 21

Day 1 lockdown level 1.

Tuesday, September 22

SA Medical Association warns people not to be fooled into thinking the pandemic is over.

Cele says more than 300 000 people have been charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Health department’s Vusi Mokoena suspended for allegedly breaching PPE procurement protocols; Masuku’s leave of absence extended.

Wednesday, September 23

Ramaphosa addresses 75th UN General Assembly Debate, warns pandemic set back African development.

Friday, September 25

Mkhize disbands the government’s scientific advisory committee on the coronavirus.

Wednesday, September 30

Health Department’s HOD, Mkhululi Lukhele, suspended for allegations of corruption linked to Covid-19 relief funds.

Briefing by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on reopening of borders and rules for international travel and sport.

Thursday, October 1

International flights from approved countries allowed, but red-list of countries base on risk levels, including US and UK.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga updates school calendar, and speaks on extra-curricular activities.

Thursday, October 8

More than one million deaths from Covid-19 globally, with more than 678 000 cases and 17 408 deaths in SA. Most patients without pre-existing conditions do, however, recover.