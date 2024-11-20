Javett-UP congratulates Bongi Dhlomo for receiving honorary degree

The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP) has congratulated acclaimed artist and curator Mme Bongiwe Dhlomo-Mautloa on being conferred an honorary doctorate by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) last month. Dhlomo was awarded the degree of Doctor of Arts and Design (honoris causa) from the Faculty of Arts and Design at a prestigious graduation ceremony at the TUT Pretoria Campus.

Mme Dhlomo is one of the most accomplished artists, curators, and arts administrators of her generation. As one of South Africa’s first black curators, her creative journey and praxis are one of resilience, creativity, and unwavering dedication to the arts. She began making art in the late 1970s and was a student at Rorke's Drift. With a strong focus on the political, her aims include giving voice to the rural and urban histories of black women. In April 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed on her the National Order of Ikhamanga Silver for her contribution to the field of arts by curating creative projects that preserve significant periods in South African history.

Essential to the foundation of Javett-UP, as the building was constructed, she worked with the Javett Foundation to collect art produced by Black artists during the 20th century to complement the Javett Family Collection. This collaboration birthed the celebrated Bongi Dhlomo Collection which forms part of the long-term loans at Javett-UP. It contains pieces by some of the most important artists who worked in South Africa between 1960 and 1990. The works encapsulate the human experience against the backdrop of apartheid-era South Africa and were a subject of the exhibition Yakhal’Inkomo (2022) which was guest curated by Tumelo Mosaka with Phumzile Nombuso Twala and Sipho Mdanda at Javett-UP. Her work has culminated in the Human Social Science award-winning publication Mihloti Ya Ntsako: Journeys with the Bongi Dhlomo Collection, authored by Prof. Pfunzo Sidogi. She continues to be a valuable member of the Art Centre Foundation’s Art Committee, where her contribution has been vital in guiding the curatorial mandate of the Javett-UP.