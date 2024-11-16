Javett-UP partners with Blind SA to make art accessible for the visually impaired

In a world where sight often dominates the art experience, the Javett-UP has taken a pioneering step towards inclusivity with its latest exhibition, We, The Purple.
On October 11, 2024, just a day after World Sight Day, Javett-UP welcomed 10 visually impaired visitors to experience art and history through touch.
This was made possible through the remarkable educational programme Touching History: Exploring Apartheid through Sculpture, organised in partnership with Blind SA, which offered participants a tactile exploration of apartheid-era South Africa through select sculptures from the Bongi Dhlomo Collection.
These artworks offered a unique, non-visual way to engage with the socio-political history of South Africa from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Curated by Javett-UP’s Curator for Education and Mediation, Puleng Plessie, in consultation with art historian Jenni Lauwrens, the programme was thoughtfully structured into two sessions. Participants rotated among the sculptures every 10 minutes, guided by Javett-UP staff and Blind SA mobility practitioners. This sensory-rich experience fostered deep connections with themes of apartheid, social justice, and linguistic diversity.
The Javett-UP takes pride in one of its key mandates to making the art of Africa accessible, relevant, and engaging.
Reflecting on the event, Plessie stated, “the programme successfully fostered an inclusive environment where visually impaired participants could engage with art and history through touch. Reflection and discussion sessions allowed for personal interpretations, encouraging dialogue around the historical themes presented.
The collaboration with Blind SA ensured smooth facilitation, and the event met its goal of enhancing historical awareness while promoting meaningful conversations about social justice and the importance of accessible art experiences.”
In expressing gratitude to Javett-UP, Blind SA described the experience as both impactful and inspiring. “Thank you once again for your commitment to creating an accessible space for all. It is initiatives like yours that help break down barriers and promote inclusivity in the arts. The centre’s dedication to accessibility and inclusion shone through in every detail.
“The passion and professionalism of the Javett-UP team made a significant impact, ensuring that everyone felt welcomed and valued. The thoughtful programming and interactive elements allowed for meaningful connections with the artworks, fostering a sense of community, learning, exploring and understanding. Everybody had a great time and walked out refreshed with knowledge of South Africa’s art,” said Blind SA CEO Jace Nair.