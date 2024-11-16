Javett-UP partners with Blind SA to make art accessible for the visually impaired

In a world where sight often dominates the art experience, the Javett-UP has taken a pioneering step towards inclusivity with its latest exhibition, We, The Purple. On October 11, 2024, just a day after World Sight Day, Javett-UP welcomed 10 visually impaired visitors to experience art and history through touch.

This was made possible through the remarkable educational programme Touching History: Exploring Apartheid through Sculpture, organised in partnership with Blind SA, which offered participants a tactile exploration of apartheid-era South Africa through select sculptures from the Bongi Dhlomo Collection. These artworks offered a unique, non-visual way to engage with the socio-political history of South Africa from the 1950s to the 1980s. Curated by Javett-UP’s Curator for Education and Mediation, Puleng Plessie, in consultation with art historian Jenni Lauwrens, the programme was thoughtfully structured into two sessions. Participants rotated among the sculptures every 10 minutes, guided by Javett-UP staff and Blind SA mobility practitioners. This sensory-rich experience fostered deep connections with themes of apartheid, social justice, and linguistic diversity.

The Javett-UP takes pride in one of its key mandates to making the art of Africa accessible, relevant, and engaging. Reflecting on the event, Plessie stated, “the programme successfully fostered an inclusive environment where visually impaired participants could engage with art and history through touch. Reflection and discussion sessions allowed for personal interpretations, encouraging dialogue around the historical themes presented. The collaboration with Blind SA ensured smooth facilitation, and the event met its goal of enhancing historical awareness while promoting meaningful conversations about social justice and the importance of accessible art experiences.”