Job scam: Tshwane not looking for revenue collection agents

Pretoria - City of Tshwane residents have been urged not to fall prey to a fake recruitment post stating that the City of Tshwane is looking to hire 80 revenue collection agents and pay them R6 000 each. The City reacted swiftly to these messages by warning vulnerable job-seekers about the scam.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City had taken note of the misleading message making the rounds on social media, emails, and various apps, inviting jobless people to fill revenue agents’ vacancies. This false communication says the 80 posts are for a 6-month fixed term contract. Applicants are promised that they will join the City to assist in revenue collection, delivery of disconnection notices and other duties. “The public is cautioned not to fall for this scam. No such advertisement has been issued by the City. The objective of this scam is to swindle desperate individuals of their hard-earned monies. We warn those peddling such false information that they will be arrested and prosecuted; their actions border on criminality,” said Mashigo.

The City said the desperate scammers were looking to take advantage of people, especially at this time of the year. It said its recent campaigns, such as #TshwaneYaTima, may convince people to think it was looking for revenue collections agents. “A few months ago, scammers tried the same thing, stating that the Expanded Public Works Programme was looking to hire cleaners.” Pretoria News