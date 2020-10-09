Job seekers warned about public hospital, clinic work offer scams

Pretoria - Job seekers have been scammed out of thousands as criminals capitalise on unemployment caused by Covid-19 by offering people jobs that do not exist. The Department of Health in the province has urged those promised jobs in a public hospital or clinic and asked to transfer money to guarantee employment to come forth and assist it in its investigations into the scam. This scam involves members of a syndicate approaching job applicants who then provide blank employment contracts. These contracts are sent using an email address claiming to be that of the department. According to department spokesperson Kwara Kekana, to an unsuspecting eye the contracts look legitimate. The contract is presented as a blank document containing an incorrect date stamp.

“Applicants are deceived into believing that the syndicate member is an official of the department and the contract is genuine. The syndicate uses this to their advantage and requests R2 500 prior to issuing the contract,” Kekana said.

The department’s Governance Risk and Compliance Directorate has made progress in the investigation of this scam, and has been able to trace the bank account, which has since been closed.

“However, it needs further information to open a police case and bring those behind the scam to book.”

To arrange for a meeting, kindly send an email or call advocate Jaylan Chetty at 0614745714 or email [email protected]

Kekana said it had to be noted that the department advertised vacancies through appropriate channels such as the Gauteng Online portal, Department of Public Service and Administration website, Department of Health website and national newspapers.

Anyone approached and promised a job in exchange for money should immediately report that to the SAPS.

The public can also report suspicious activities to the Gauteng Provincial Government Public Liaison Hotline 08600 11 000 or the Vuvuzela Hotline 012 664 5568.

Pretoria News