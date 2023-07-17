Independent Online
Monday, July 17, 2023

Jobs, Bursaries: Talented technology students and experts wanted by retailer

Percival Phakathi, 28, a graduate in Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Pretoria. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - The Shoprite Group has invited technology students and seasoned information technology (IT) professionals to join Africa’s largest retailer by applying for its bursary programme or various available job opportunities.

The retailer’s comprehensive bursary programme covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation, provides a grocery allowance, and guarantees employment upon graduation.

Youth studying scarce and sought-after skills are invited to apply on the company’s website by no later than September 30.

Home to some of the brightest industry talent, the Group’s Shoprite Technology division uses technology, data, insights, systems and processes to take advantage of and unlock new opportunities.

Greytown-born Percival Phakathi, 28, joined the team in 2020 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Pretoria.

“The dynamic and inclusive environment at Shoprite Technology encourages you to explore possibilities and that can lead to incredible innovations,” says Phakathi, who helped to develop a geo-spatial solution for the retailer’s on-demand grocery delivery app, Checkers Sixty60, optimising delivery zones and ensuring deliveries in under 60 minutes.

In addition to its bursary offering, the group is also inviting experienced tech professionals to join the rapidly expanding technology division.

“With a culture of collaboration and mentorship, Shoprite Technology is the perfect place for young professionals to learn, create and innovate while building a solid career in a highly competitive industry,” said Debbie Cunningham, head of digital technologies at the group.

“We place significant focus on skills development, tech certification, and opportunities to leverage new tech, ranging from OpenAI to computer vision, as we re-imagine the future of retail.”

Pretoria News

