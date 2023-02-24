Jobs, eradication of poverty, end to load shedding on Limpopo agenda

Pretoria - Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has made more promises regarding job creation, and to make a contribution in getting rid of the country’s energy crisis. Mathabatha made these undertakings while breaking ground in the construction of the R80 million theatre in Polokwane, despite the theatre being a seven-year promise.

He was speaking at the State of the Province Address at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane yesterday. Despite newly elected EFF provincial chairperson Tshilidzi Maraga’s attempt to disrupt proceedings at the start of Mathabatha’s speech, standing on a point of order, the event proceeded smoothly. Maraga, who had just been sworn in in the provincial legislature the day before, was attempting to have the speaker, Rosemary Molapo, eject Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba from the House because of her scolding of a foreign national in Bela Bela late last year.

“On a point of privilege, we request Phophi Ramathuba to leave the House because she violated the regulations and is guilty of shouting at a patient at Bela Bela hospital,” Maraga said. However, Molapo said the event was meant to render one item only – the State of the Province Address from the premier. “You have just been sworn in yesterday (Wednesday) so I can’t blame you for not knowing the rules of the House, so let’s please go on with the business of the day,” said Molapo.

Mathabatha took to the podium with a lot of promises, including that the R80m theatre that was promised in 2017 was being kick-started, with the design in its final stages. Mathabatha said the Fetakgomo- Tubatse Special Economic Zone was expected to create over 6 000 jobs in the province. He had spoken about the special economic zone for the first time in the 2022 State of the Province Address. “I’m delighted to report that the environmental impact assessment was granted. We’ve since allocated a budget for the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone infrastructure development.

“We are now ready to submit the application for the designation of the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone to Cabinet. “We expect the project to create over 6 000 jobs through the implementation of the Industrial Parks Revitalisation Programme in all five districts of our province.” Mathabatha added that the other special economic zone, the Musina-Makhado project, was to start with visible work.

“I’m happy to report that after the approval of the environmental impact assessment, construction work in the North Site has commenced with the laying of bulk infrastructure.” Mathabatha also committed that the province would play its part in the just energy transition. “In making our contribution to help resolve the energy crisis and to build a just energy transition, we will need to prioritise the building of an uninterrupted electric power supply capability for essential services. In this regard, the Office of the Premier is assigned to play a major and wider co-ordinating role, in giving guidance to our provincial efforts.

“These plans must encapsulate the possible retro-fitting of solar panels to all government buildings. This will have to be done in a way that will complement Eskom.” He said the health-care and education services would be among the first to be insulated from power supply interruptions. Mathabatha also promised that construction of the academic hospital would start this year.