John Mpe sworn in as Polokwane mayor

Pretoria - Chairperson of the ANC Peter Mokaba region in Limpopo and former Capricorn region mayor, John Mpe, was sworn in as Polokwane mayor unopposed today. Mpe replaces Thembi Nkadimeng who resigned last month after her appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa as Deputy Minister of Co-operative and Traditional Affairs.

Mpe who was sworn in as an ordinary Polokwane councillor by senior Judge Mapaseka Phooko-Base at a special council meeting. Mpe resigned as district mayor on Tuesday after leading it for five years. Tipped to replace him there is Polokwane current chief whip Mamodupi Teffo. In his acceptance speech, Mpe vowed to work on the City’s poor audit outcomes and avoid fruitless expenditure.

“I’m humbled by council to vote me in as mayor of the number one City in the province. I hope there is a willingness to work together from the opposition. “Polokwane remains the only hope to become the first metro of in the province,” buoyant Mpe said. “The fruitless and wastefully expenditure of R400 million that we saw in the municipality’s last audit outcomes have come to an end.

“We need short and long term plans. The municipality hiring private trucks for service delivery has come to an end. Officials doing business with the municipality has come to an end and poor audits have come to an end.” Mpe also said under his leadership he will prioritise skills. “For you to work for the municipality it will depend on your skills and capacity and not because of relationships you have with leaders,” he said.